Trick-Plays Power No.15 Miami Hurricanes as They Cruise Past Syracuse For a 38-10 Victory

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with teammate Elija Lofton #9 after scoring a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes weren’t pulling any punches Saturday night as they get back on track in their push for the College Football Playoffs. Miami rolled to a 38-10 victory against Syracuse, emptying the playbook and mixing in trick plays like it was backyard football. Wide receiver Malachi Toney threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Carson Beck, and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa found the endzone after catching a backwards pass as the Canes gave the fans at Hard Rock Stadium one of the most entertaining performances of the season.

After a slow start from Miami’s offense which opened 0-for-4 with four punts, the Hurricanes finally found the endzone with two minutes left in the half. Freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney ran a trick play throwing the ball to quarterback Carson Beck who ran into the endzone for six. “Credit his high school American heritage those plays were in their playbook he was doing that for a while”, said head coach Mario Cristobal. “He’s very versatile and he does attract a lot of attention.”

The Canes followed that with a pick- six by Keionte Scott to go up 14-0. They closed out the half with Akheem Mesidor forcing a fumble in the redzone on 1st and goal. “It’s really really important how to close out the half and how to begin the next half”, Cristobal said. “I Thought we played that part really well. Thought the players attacked the opportunities with a lot of energy. And I think we finally just cut it loose.”

Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor talked after the game about the importance of winning the ‘middle eight’ “We always talk about winning the middle eight so getting those two turnovers especially one for a touchdown gave us huge momentum on defense because we were the first ones back out on the field but also gave the offense huge momentum.”

Once the second half started, the Canes put the petal to the metal and did not look back. After Syracuse got on the scoring sheet with a 38-yard field goal, Beck, who finished 18-of-24 for 247 yards, connected with Keelan Marion on a slant down the middle for a 61-yard house call, pushing his career passing total to over 10,000 yards. “To have an achievement like that obviously means a lot to me,” Beck said. “But again, there was a lot of help along the way but super super excited to hear that and have accomplished that.”

Girard Pringle Jr. stepped in at Running Back for the injured Mark Fletcher scoring a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and finishing with seven carries for 55 yards. “Great eyes. He sees it really well very explosive has a different gear as well”, Cristobal said. “He really kind of kicked into high gear on that outside run.” Cristobal also praised Pringle’s toughness. “People sometimes mistake him for being just a speed guy, a quick guy, buy he’s got some power too him. He broke some tackles and secured the football.”

Jakobee Thomas also had himself a day on defense, recovering a fumble in the first half then and later intercepting a pass that would set up a Miami field goal. “We have a very exciting defense to watch” Thomas said. “We just had to put it all together. Now we know what it takes it’s a little late, but we know what it takes, and we had fun tonight.”

In the fourth the Canes dipped into the trick bag again as Beck threw a backwards pass that was caught and ran into the end zone by offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa for a 3-yard touchdown. “It’s a play that we’ve been practicing for two three years now,” Mauigoa said. “Finally we got the opportunity to run it. We’ve run that play about 50 times now.”

Syracuse scored with 21 seconds left on a 17-yard touchdown pass caught by Elijah Washington Baker. “We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds.” Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said. “I think they are a really good football team, but I think if you watch the game and you look at it for 26 plus minutes that you can see how good of a football team we are.” Miami (ranked No.15) heads into next week preparing for its final regular-season home game against NC state while Syracuse gets a bye week to recover before facing Notre Dame on the road.