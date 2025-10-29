The CFP announces Tampa Bay as the 2029 CFP National Championship at Raymond James Stadium

2017 CFP National Championship Clemson Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide
CFP National Championship TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: The final score is seen on the videoboard after the Clemson Tigers defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

Today, Rich Clark, the Executive Director of the CFP (College Football Playoff), announced that the committee has selected Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay as the site of the 2029 National Championship title game.

“We are excited to bring the College Football Playoff National Championship back to Tampa Bay in 2029. The city has established itself as an exceptional host for world-class sporting events, and its vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront, and proven commitment to excellence make it an ideal setting for college football’s greatest night. We look forward to partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and local leaders to deliver a national championship experience worthy of college football’s biggest stage.”

The last time Tampa Bay hosted the CFP National Championship title game was in 2017. Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31. Click here for more on the announcement.

