Young Thug sits down with GQ and reveals his current status with Gunna

FILE: In May, Young Thug and Gunna were both named in a sweeping gang indictment that included 26 other people alleged to be members of the Young Slime Life gang. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In his new GQ interview, Young Thug finally spoke — kind of — about Gunna. They asked him straight up, “What’s that relationship like now?” and Thug just paused... then said, “I know everybody’s wondering that... I don’t know.”

And it only fueled the rumors, especially since Thug’s label, Young Stoner Life’s Instagram page, wiped out all the old posts about Gunna. On top of that, Thug just dropped his first single, “Money on Money,” from his upcoming album UY Scuti, and a lot of fans think he’s throwing shots at Gunna on the track.

But the conversation went way deeper too. Thug opened up about his time locked up — and he actually compared it to a spiritual experience. He said being in jail felt like divine intervention, like God purposely put him there. “I feel like I’m taller than the jail,” he joked, “but somehow God just squished me in there.”To him, it was about learning who his real friends were, figuring out who was really riding for him, and rethinking how he moves moving forward.

At one point, Thug also got into the YSL trial drama, especially how the prosecutors tried to use his own rap lyrics against him in court.He kept it real — said it felt both crazy and kind of cool at the same time. Like, yeah, wild that everybody’s quoting your lyrics, but also wild that in a country where you’re supposed to have freedom of speech, they’re twisting your art into evidence.

Thug even laughed about not being sure which amendment it was — “the first f###### amendment, I think?” — but he made it clear: artists should be allowed to express themselves without it being weaponized against them.

Link to Interview: https://youtu.be/V53tyvVmQDQ?si=e5Tzp59WY24y3aAd