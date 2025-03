LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: Gervonta Davis in the green and purple trunks reacts after defeating Ryan Garcia in the black trunks by knockout in the seventh round during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Boxing fans were disappointed in this weekends fight because it looks like Gervonta Davis gave up the fight against Lamont Roach. The Tank claims he took a voluntary knee because he was having hair issues. Don’t believe me? Watch for yourself....