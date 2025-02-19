The Wayans Family Is Getting Their Flowers (Finally!)

It’s about time! The legendary Wayans family is being inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, and honestly, what took so long? This family has been shaping comedy, film, and TV for over 35 years, giving us some of the most iconic moments in pop culture.

From Keenen Ivory Wayans blessing us with “In Living Color” (where J.Lo, Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey and more got their start) to Damon Wayans making us all wanna be a drill sergeant like “Major Payne”, the Wayans have been running the game. Marlon and Shawn had everybody quoting “White Chicks”, and let’s not forget the absolute chaos that was the original “Scary Movie”. Even now, the Wayans legacy is still strong, with Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Jr., keeping it going on “Poppa’s House”.

The official induction is going down on February 22nd at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, where Keenen, Damon Sr., Marlon, Shawn, Kim, and Damon Jr. will all take their rightful place in the Hall of Fame. A well-deserved honor for a family that’s been making us laugh (and sometimes cringe) for decades!

“Poppa’s House” is also nominated for an NAACP Award, as well as Damon Wayons and Damon Jr. for their acting on the show. Marlon’s guest appearance on Peacock’s “Bel-Air” is also up for an award.

This induction is long overdue but at least they’re finally getting their props. The real question is… who’s gonna crack the first joke about it on stage?