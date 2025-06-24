From WAP to WAR: Cardi B’s New Album Rollout Is All Smoke

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After teasing us for what feels like forever, Cardi B is finally dropping her sophomore album, Am I the Drama? — and she’s not coming quietly. She just hit social media with the jaw-dropping cover art, release date, and a whole new energy that says, “I’m not back… I’m beyond.”

The cover? Pure chaos in the best way — Cardi’s decked out in a fierce red bodysuit, towering heels, and surrounded by a murder of crows. She’s been teasing this rollout with big dramatic energy — literally. In a cinematic video posted Sunday, Cardi narrated a chilling monologue:

“Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell… I’m not your villain, I’m your karma.”

The album drops September 19, and here’s the wild part: it’s already sold over 1.5 million copies. How? It reportedly includes fan-favorites like “WAP” and “UP,” which have already racked up billions of streams.

Meanwhile, her personal life’s been making headlines too. She confirmed she’s dating NFL star Stefon Diggs earlier this year after officially calling it quits with Offset. And on top of all that, she welcomed her third child, Blossom Belle, back in September with Offset. They’re also raising Kulture (6) and Wave (3) together.

This next era of Cardi? Looks like it’s about to be legendary.