Unreleased music from BEYONCE may be hitting the streets soon, and it’s not because she announced it

FILE - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Why can’t people just keep their hands to themselves, is what one person was saying following a Grand Theft Auto. A member of Beyonce’s team left valuables in a vehicle that was broken into and stolen.