Tyla's music featured in a new genre?

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyla accepts the award for Best Afrobeats for "Water" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV) (Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)