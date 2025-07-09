Tory Lanez’s Dad Says He’s “Coming Home Sooner Than You Think”

Tory Lanez’s pops, Sonstar Peterson, is confident his son is coming home sooner than folks think.

During a recent interview, Sonstar gave a hopeful update about Tory, who’s nearly three years into his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. While he didn’t drop a release date, Sonstar hinted that there’s some behind-the-scenes movement that could work in Tory’s favor.

“I wouldn’t go on record giving a date,” he said. “But let’s just say the powers that be are finally starting to see this for what it is—a hatchet job. There’s a lot of evidence, or lack of evidence, that’s being looked at differently now. He’s coming home… much sooner than people think.”

This comes just weeks after Tory was reportedly stabbed in prison in May, which only added fuel to his legal team’s push for early release. His lawyers claimed to have new evidence that proves his innocence, but Megan Thee Stallion’s legal squad wasn’t buying it. Her attorney told XXL that there’s nothing new—just recycled evidence being spun a different way.

So while the legal teams keep sparring in the media, Tory’s family is keeping the faith. Whether or not the courts see it the same way? That’s still up in the air.