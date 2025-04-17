TLC is hittin’ the stage – and this time, it’s all about their story.

The iconic R&B group is bringing their journey to life in CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical, set to premiere in June 2026 at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. That’s right – T-Boz, Chilli, and the late, great Left Eye are taking their legendary rise, struggles, and sisterhood from the charts to the theater, just in time for the venue’s 75th anniversary season. The show will run for eight weeks and promises to be an unforgettable ride through the highs, lows, and everything in between.

From smash hits like “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Unpretty,” to the tough times – bankruptcy, industry battles, and the heartbreaking loss of Left Eye in 2002 – this musical isn’t just about the fame. It’s about resilience, real friendship, and the legacy they built together.

British actor and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah is writing and directing the show, with choreography by Chloe O. Davis – both bringing serious talent to the table. And don’t worry, the ladies are heavily involved too.

“Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true,” said T-Boz. “We’ve performed all over the world, but doing this in a theater setting? That’s a whole new vibe.” Chilli added, “We’ve got some of the best in the game working on this. The story’s mostly facts – with a little sprinkle of fiction – but it’s all told in our voice, and of course, you know it’s gonna be backed by all your favorite TLC jams.”

So get ready to feel the nostalgia and the emotion. TLC’s legacy is about to hit a whole new stage – literally.