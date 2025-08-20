Three Stripes Take Over Miami! Adidas Becomes Official Partner Of All Miami-Dade High Schools

adidas is making a major play in Miami. The brand just announced a multi-year partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, officially becoming the athletic apparel and equipment partner for every Greater Miami Athletic Conference program. That means student-athletes across the third-largest school district in the country will be rocking the Three Stripes on and off the field.

The deal is big for the culture too. Adidas isn’t just supplying gear — they’ve also locked in naming rights to Traz Powell Stadium, better known as “The Mecca of High School Football.” From here on out, it’ll be called “adidas Field at Traz Powell Stadium.” The reveal went down with county reps, adidas execs, and student-athletes all in the building.

This partnership covers 41 high schools in Miami-Dade, including Varsity, JV, and feeder programs. Most importantly, it extends to the legendary “Super 7” schools — Miami Northwestern, Miami Central, Booker T. Washington, South Dade, Carol City, Homestead, and Norland — which have produced some of the biggest names in college and pro football. Adidas even unveiled brand-new adiZero Electric uniforms for those powerhouse programs.

At the end of the day, this move is about more than fresh fits — adidas is investing in the future of Miami athletes, pushing grassroots development, and making sure the next generation has the tools to shine.