So, is MTV shutting down?

FILE PHOTO: MTV UK will be shutting down several channels by the end of the year, the BBC reported.

Short answer: Nope — not entirely. What is happening is more targeted. MTV is planning to shut down five of its UK music-centred channels by December 31, 2025. That means MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will all go dark at the end of the year.

The twist? MTV’s flagship channel (often known as MTV HD) will stick around, but its focus has already long shifted toward reality, pop culture, and entertainment programming rather than nonstop music videos.

Why is this happening? Paramount is aiming to cut costs. The company is reportedly looking to save up to $500 million globally by trimming down underperforming assets.