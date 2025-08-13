Sha’Carri Richardson Breaks Silence After Airport Arrest — “I’m Getting the Help I Need”

Sha’Carri Richardson is speaking out after her arrest last month — and she’s making it clear she’s stepping back to focus on herself. The Olympic gold medal sprinter was taken into custody on July 27 after what police say was a physical altercation with her boyfriend, fellow U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Bodycam footage shows police questioning the pair, with Sha’Carri visibly annoyed and repeatedly downplaying the incident. She denied putting her hands on Coleman, but officers say security video told a different story — showing her grabbing his backpack and shoving him toward a wall.

She was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault, spent nearly a full day in jail, and was later released.

On Monday night, Sha’Carri took to Instagram to share her side, saying she’s getting help to “reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit” and to turn this moment into a lesson. She also issued a public apology to Coleman, calling him a man who gave her “a greater understanding of unconditional love” — something she admits she struggled to give back because of past trauma.

Coleman, for his part, told The Athletic that he doesn’t think she should have been arrested at all, calling the situation “sucky” for everyone involved and describing Sha’Carri as “one of one” with a lot going on beneath the surface.