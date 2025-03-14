Remembering Breonna Taylor: Five years after her tragic death.

Breonna Taylor

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub)

(Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Actio)