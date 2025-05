SUNRISE FL - APRIL 13: Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V and Pleasure P of RSVP perform during The Millennium Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on April 13, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2025

Ray J say down with Piers Morgan for a candid interview about Diddy and more. He also believes that Diddy will get off...watch about the 6:25 mark...