SUNRISE FL - APRIL 13: Ray J of RSVP performs during The Millennium Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on April 13, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2025

It seems as though Ray J’s fans are worried about him, and they want him to seek help. So Ray reached out to popular Therapist Dr. Bryant and she had to set down some rules EARLY! Check it out!