R. Kelly’s Team Says Feds Are Targeting Him After Alleged Overdose & Medical Neglect in Prison

R. Kelly has reportedly been hospitalized after what his legal team is calling a prison overdose.

Word is, while he was in isolation, prison staff allegedly gave him a higher dose of medication than usual — and it caused him to pass out. He had to be rushed to an outside hospital at Duke University in North Carolina.

But that’s not all. His team says Kelly had been begging for help for months for a swollen leg. While he was in the hospital, doctors supposedly found blood clots in both his legs and lungs — and now his lawyers are saying he’s not getting the care he needs behind bars.

They’ve filed an emergency motion to get him released on medical grounds. This comes just days after his legal team accused the feds of trying to set him up.