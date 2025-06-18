“The Oval” Actor Accuses Tyler Perry of Sexual Misconduct in Explosive Lawsuit

One of the actors from his hit TV series The Oval — a man named Derek Dixon — has filed a $260 million lawsuit, claiming Tyler sexually assaulted him and later harassed him on the job.

According to Derek, he met Tyler back in 2019 at an event where Perry allegedly singled him out, asked for his number, and said he might have a role for him. A few months later, in early 2020, Derek says Tyler invited him to his home in Atlanta. Hoping to build a friendship and maybe land more roles, Derek says he went — but that night, he drank too much and ended up sleeping in one of the guest rooms.

That’s when, according to the lawsuit, things took a turn. Derek claims Tyler got in bed with him and started touching his thighs. Even though Derek says he turned down the advances, he alleges that Perry kept pursuing him. He also says he didn’t speak out right away because he was scared it would ruin his career. Now, the lawsuit includes years’ worth of alleged sexually charged texts, and Derek is accusing Perry of quid pro quo harassment, sexual assault, and workplace retaliation.

Tyler’s camp is firing back hard though. His attorney calls the lawsuit a scam, saying, “This is someone who got close to Tyler just to set him up. Tyler will not be shaken down.”

This is definitely a developing story, and we’ll keep you posted as it unfolds.