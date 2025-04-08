No Aliases: Cassie to Take the Stand Against Diddy as Trial Nears

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie attend the 2018 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy honoring Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cassie is stepping forward to testify against Diddy in his upcoming trial, and she’s not hiding behind any aliases. Known in court documents as “Victim 1,” Cassie is reportedly ready to take the stand using her real name when the trial kicks off on May 5. Right now, Diddy is behind bars at MDC Brooklyn, waiting for the trial to begin. He’s pleaded not guilty and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Diddy is facing serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting people for prostitution. While Cassie is going public, three other alleged victims involved in the case are choosing to remain anonymous to avoid harassment and potential backlash.

This all traces back to November 2023, when Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape, abuse, and human trafficking. That case was settled just days later—but it seems it cracked open a much bigger story. Since then, multiple lawsuits have piled up against the music mogul.