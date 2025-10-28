Miramar Launches Donation Drive to Support Jamaica Ahead of Hurricane Melissa

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

As Jamaica braces for Hurricane Melissa, the City of Miramar is stepping up in true South Florida fashion — with heart, hustle, and community spirit.

Starting Sunday, the city opened six official drop-off locations where residents and local businesses can donate life-saving supplies to help those in need on the island.

Officials are asking for essentials like tarps, flashlights, non-perishable foods, and personal care items, as Jamaica faces growing panic and empty store shelves amid storm preparations.

📍 Drop-off locations (open 24/7):

  • Fire Station 19 – 6700 Miramar Parkway
  • Fire Station 70 – 9001 Miramar Parkway
  • Fire Station 84 – 14801 SW 27th Street
  • Fire Station 100 – 2800 SW 184th Avenue
  • Fire Station 107 – 11811 Miramar Parkway
  • Miramar Police Headquarters – 11765 City Hall Promenade

Mayor Wayne Messam and Miramar city officials are encouraging everyone to come together and support the effort, especially given South Florida’s deep cultural ties to the Caribbean.

Donations will be collected throughout the week to help ensure supplies reach Jamaica quickly as the region braces for potentially severe weather.

Because when our island neighbors are in trouble — South Florida shows up.

