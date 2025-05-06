Met Gala Recap!

The category is: Dandyism
Dandyism refers to a style or manner of living characterized by an extreme focus on appearance, particularly in terms of clothing and grooming. It’s a way of expressing oneself through fashion, often with an emphasis on refinement and attention to detail. Beyond mere aesthetics, dandyism can also be a form of social commentary or resistance, particularly in the context of Black dandyism, where it’s been used to challenge societal norms and assert identity.
Rhianna showed up with baby number 3 on the way...
Here are some looks, and the gala raised a historical 31 million dollars for the institution.