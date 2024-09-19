Megan Thee Stallion leads BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The women are dominating this year’s BET HipHop Awards 2024. This is the first year that the women artists are equally nominated with their male counterparts for Hip Hop Artist of the Year. The nominees include four women (Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, GloRilla and Nicki Minaj) and four men (21 Savage, Drake, Future and Kendrick Lamar).

Megan Thee Stallion leads all nominations with 12 in total, out of the 17 categories. She is nominated 3 times in the best collaboration category – Cardi B’s “Bongos,” GloRilla’s “Wanna Be,” and her own hit “Mamushi,” featuring Yuki Chiba. Kendrick Lamar has the second most nominations with 11 while his rival Drake has 8. GloRilla, Cardi B, Metro Boomin and Nicki Minaj earned seven nominations each. Future and Travis Scott earned a total of six nominations while 21 Savage earned 4 nominations.

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards are going down in Las Vegas for the first time ever. Fat Joe will host and co-produce the event for the third time. The show will be taped on October 8 and will air on October 15 at 8 p.m. EST.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Song of the Year

“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj

“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

American Dream, 21 Savage

Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake

In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red

Megan, Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun, Gunna

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Utopia, Travis Scott

We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

Best Hip-Hop Video

“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Big Mama,” Latto

“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

41

310babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

Sexyy Red

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

Best Collaboration

“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Duo or Group

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Common & Pete Rock

Earthgang

Flyana Boss

Future & Metro Boomin

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year 20k Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

The Alchemist

DJ of the Year

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Bootleg Kev

Club Shay Shay

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Hustler of the Year

50 Cent

A$AP Rocky

Cam’ron & Ma$e

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)

A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)

Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)

Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)

J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)

Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)

Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)

Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

Impact Track

“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock

“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow

“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Humble Me,” Killer Mike

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Precision,” Big Sean

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Best International Flow

SDM, France

Leys Mc, France

Racionais Mcs, Brazil

Budah, Brazil

Ghetts, UK

Bashy, UK

Stefflon Don, UK

Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa

Blxckie, South Africa

Odumodublvck, Nigeria