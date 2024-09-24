Make it Make Sense: How did an SUV end up parked on a dumpster?

While driving in Ft. Meyers, Scott Greenberg noticed something you don’t see everyday. He spotted an SUV perfectly placed on top of a dumpster. “I had to do a double take. I texted my buddy. I’m like, ‘Is that fair game? Is that free?’ It’s in the dumpster,” Greenberg told local news.

It turns out: the SUV had been lifted onto the dumpster by a forklift operated by a construction worker helping to build a new apartment complex. Workers said the vehicle had been left parked in a work area. “Sometimes when you park where you’re not supposed to, this is what happens,” a construction worker said.

Construction workers said they learned the SUV belongs to a contractor who loans it out to out-of-town workers in need of transportation. The vehicle was later removed from the dumpster and relocated to a parking space away from the work area.