Make it Make Sense: How did an SUV end up parked on a dumpster?

Car parked on dumpster

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

While driving in Ft. Meyers, Scott Greenberg noticed something you don’t see everyday. He spotted an SUV perfectly placed on top of a dumpster. “I had to do a double take. I texted my buddy. I’m like, ‘Is that fair game? Is that free?’ It’s in the dumpster,” Greenberg told local news.

It turns out: the SUV had been lifted onto the dumpster by a forklift operated by a construction worker helping to build a new apartment complex. Workers said the vehicle had been left parked in a work area. “Sometimes when you park where you’re not supposed to, this is what happens,” a construction worker said.

Construction workers said they learned the SUV belongs to a contractor who loans it out to out-of-town workers in need of transportation. The vehicle was later removed from the dumpster and relocated to a parking space away from the work area.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!