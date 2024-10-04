Make it Make Sense: Florida Man attacked deputies after his child was trespassing at Walmart

This past Saturday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of a group of juveniles causing disturbances inside a Walmart. The juveniles, all under 16, were seen riding bikes through the store, yelling, cursing at customers, and setting off car alarms outside of the store.

Deputies eventually found the group of teenagers nearby and contacted their parents. One of the parents, 34-year-old Jonah Harrington from Palm Coast, arrived at the scene and immediately confronted law enforcement. Harrington allegedly ran up to a deputy and shoved him. When two other deputies tried to detain him, Harrington struck one officer on the hand and resisted the efforts of the third deputy to secure him in handcuffs.Ignoring commands to cooperate, Harrington attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended after a brief struggle.

Harrington was arrested and charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault for resisting arrest with violence. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on bond.