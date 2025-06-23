Looks like Jay-Z finally had something to say about Kanye West—and he did it in true Hov fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While hitting the stage in Paris during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, Jay decided to tweak a line in the 2011 hit “N****s in Paris.” Instead of the original, “Just might let you meet Ye,” Jay flipped it to “Just might let you meet Bey.” Smooth but spicy! Jay and Bey went to sing their 2013 hit, “Drunk In Love,” for the first time on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Now the internet is split. Some fans said it was just Jay showing love to his wife at her show, nothing more. But others felt like that was a subtle jab aimed directly at Ye—especially with all the wild things Kanye’s been posting lately.

Let’s not forget, Kanye recently went way too far, saying some awful things about Jay and Beyoncé’s kids. That line alone? Completely out of pocket.

So yeah, if Jay-Z did change the lyrics to send a message? It might’ve been well deserved.