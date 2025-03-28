Lizzo Calls Yung Miami during Livestream over Weight Loss Comments

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Lizzo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Yung Miami appeared on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast and was questioned about the societal pressure on women to alter their appearances through cosmetic procedures. Yung Miami decided to use Lizzo as an example and said:

“I’ma just use Lizzo for example,” Miami said. “Everybody was all, ‘Oh my God, she’s so fat!’ She looks so good now, and now it’s like, ‘Oh my God, ew! She need to stop!’ Pick a side.”

Lizzo, clearly bothered by the “Ew” remark, decided to call Miami directly during a Twitch livestream over the weekend to clarify exactly what she meant.

Yung Miami Clarified her statement by saying:

We’re happy these women were able to find some understanding on this matter.