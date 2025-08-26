Lil Nas X Out on $75K Bail After Police Say He Injured 3 Officers During Naked Arrest

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Lil Nas X is back out after a wild week in L.A. The rapper was arrested early Thursday morning (Aug. 21) after police say he was spotted naked walking down Ventura Boulevard. When officers showed up, things escalated — authorities claim he resisted arrest and injured three officers in the process.

He was formally arraigned in court, where he pleaded not guilty to four felony charges: three counts of battery on a police officer with injury and one count of resisting an executive officer. The judge set his bail at $75,000 and also ordered him to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings while the case plays out.

Police say they believe Lil Nas X may have been under the influence during the incident, but his lawyer insists otherwise, calling the whole situation an “aberration” and saying drugs weren’t involved. If convicted, the “Old Town Road” star could face up to five years in prison.