Liberty City Streets Could Be Named After Miami Anthems

Liberty City might be getting a whole musical glow up — and Commissioner Keon Hardemon is leading the charge. He’s pushing a plan to turn the 18th Ave corridor into Miami’s own Hip Hop Boulevard, renaming over 20 streets after iconic songs and artists straight out the city. We’re talking Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, City Girls and more — the legends that put Miami on the map.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re trying to change the name of the streets to our music,” Hardemon said. The whole vision is about revitalizing the neighborhood and showing folks you don’t gotta leave the hood to live somewhere dope.

The plan is simple — rename the streets, bring in tourists, boost the community, and give Miami’s music culture its flowers while folks are still here to smell ‘em.

Imagine pulling up on “Born N Raised Street” or snapping pics on “Act Up Street” — that would instantly turn Liberty City into a must-see spot for music lovers. A few other examples would be “Chase Dis Money Street”, “We the Best Terrace”, “Big Money Baller Street”, “Trick Love the Kids Street”, “It’s Ya Birthday Street” and more.

The commission pushed the proposal back for now, but it’ll be back on the table March 18. What y’all think? Would you post up on “We the Best Terrace”?