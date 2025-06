Let’s say the times have been good to you, financially. Are you obligated to help a friend in need?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: B. Simone attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Actress/ Comedian B. Simone found herself in a conversation with a friend over financial issues. Her friend felt like she should have helped her, because B. Simone helped others in need.