NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2025 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 128-112.

The Lakers took on the New York Knicks last night and the Lakers beat the Knicks 113 to 109, but during the game Lebron James decided to go up to sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and told him to keep his sons name out his mouth! That’s what it looked like any away, the confrontation was caught on camera and it went viral! Check it out!