Family drama can really weigh you down and it seems like LaTocha Scott, formally of Escape, has had enough! LaTocha and her sister Tamika Scott have been estranged because Tamika claims LaTocha owes her money, among other issues the sisters may have. LaTocha did the #ResidualsChallange and revealed that she’s no loner with her husband, he may have a child on the way, and she misses her sister. Check it out!