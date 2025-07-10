Keep Your Kicks On: TSA Ends Shoe Removal Requirement Nationwide

Big news for travelers — the dreaded “take-your-shoes-off” routine at airport security is coming to an end! Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem just announced that TSA will no longer require passengers to remove their shoes during security screenings at U.S. airports. Yep, you heard that right — effective immediately.

This rule has been in place for nearly two decades, ever since the failed “shoe bomber” attempt back in 2001. But now, thanks to improved technology and a successful pilot program, TSA says it can keep everyone safe without making folks shuffle through security in socks or slides.

Noem made it clear: while shoe removal is no longer the norm, TSA agents still have the right to ask someone to take them off if they feel it’s necessary for additional screening. So don’t get too comfy just yet — it’s still a good idea to wear something easy to slip off, just in case.

For a little history: shoe removal became mandatory around 2006, and anyone between 12 and 75 had to do it every time. Now, it’s just one more thing travelers won’t have to stress about in line. It’s part of TSA’s ongoing effort to make airport security more efficient, alongside newer tech like facial recognition and the push for Real ID.