Ice Cube Breaks Down Why Only Caitlin Clark Got the $5M Offer — Not Angel Reese

So remember when Ice Cube made headlines for offering Caitlin Clark a $5 million deal to join the BIG3? Yeah, that bag was big — and it was only for her. At the time, folks wondered why Angel Reese didn’t get the same offer.

Fast forward to this weekend — TMZ Sports caught up with Cube, and he finally explained the reasoning. And in true Cube fashion, he kept it blunt.

“She’s a great player,” Cube said about Reese. “But when it came to Caitlin Clark, the sponsors were telling us something totally different.”

Basically, it wasn’t about talent — it was about buzz and business. Cube said the deal was rooted in what sponsors saw as a game-changer for the league. “It’s nothing personal,” he added, just business math.

It’s worth noting: Angel has been crushing it in her rookie season, almost breaking the WNBA’s rebounding record and becoming a fan-favorite. So even without that $5M BIG3 offer, she’s making her own waves — and proving she’s box office in her own right.

Still, the BIG3 seems to be sticking to its playbook of betting big on marketable names — mostly former NBA stars — and calculating those rare shots on rising talent like Clark when the timing (and the sponsor dollars) feel right.