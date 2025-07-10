Google Something, Bro!” – Jonathan Majors Checks Fan for Flirting with Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors isn’t here for the disrespect — especially when it comes to his wife, Meagan Good.

The couple was recently spotted in an Apple Store, keeping it cool and taking pics with fans. But things took an awkward turn when one bold fan asked Meagan for her number — right in front of Jonathan. He didn’t lose his cool, but he did check the fan real quick with a slick response: “Why don’t you go Google something, bro?” Translation: You clearly don’t know who you’re dealing with.

Jonathan Majors checks a man for asking his wife Meagan Good for her phone number right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/Co588pWzHo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 9, 2025

For the record, Jonathan and Meagan tied the knot back in March with a private ceremony at their L.A. home. They’ve been going strong for almost two years, and Meagan stood by his side throughout his high-profile domestic violence trial in 2023. Despite the public scrutiny, Jonathan couldn’t stop gushing about their love during an appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show, saying, “Today might be the happiest day of my life... I love that woman so much.”

And they’re not just a power couple in love — they’re building a legacy too. The two recently launched Honor Culture, a lifestyle brand that blends fitness, mental health, and community vibes. They introduced the brand with a wellness experience in Medellín, Colombia over the 4th of July weekend, in partnership with Limitless X Holdings.