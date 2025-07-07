Gone Without a Trace: Cardi B Wipes Stefon Diggs from the Gram

Cardi b Diggs
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Looks like Cardi B might’ve hit the unfollow button and the delete button on Stefon Diggs — all in one swoop. Social media detectives peeped this weekend that sis wiped every trace of the New England Patriots star from her Instagram. Yep, gone like it never happened. Meanwhile, Diggs still got all his Cardi pics up. So what’s really going on?

To stir the pot even more, Offset — yes, that Offset — popped out on IG Live saying, “You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer.” 😅 A joke? A message? A flex? Who knows, but the timing is wild.

Neither Cardi nor Diggs has said a word about the situation, but her Insta feed is saying plenty. One thing we do know — Cardi’s locked in on her next big move: her second album “Am I The Drama?” drops September 19. And if the title says anything… whew, it’s about to get spicy.

