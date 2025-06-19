Facts About Juneteenth

Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: A Pan-African flag flies from Black Lives Matter Plaza overlooking the White House on Juneteenth to mark the liberation of slavery in 1865 on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

(Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)