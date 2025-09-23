Diddy Lawyers Request Lesser Sentence

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs seeks release on time served for setting up sex parties with escorts across state lines.

Combs faces up to 10 years in prison for breaking the Mann Act but was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The case revealed The Diddler’s involvement in drug-fueled sex marathons and physical abuse of his lovers.

Witnesses, including Cassie Ventura and “Jane,” testified to Combs’ coercive behavior and violent assaults.

Despite evidence of Combs’ violence and attempts to hide it, no member of his inner circle testified against him in court.

The 55-year-old hip-hop entrepreneur, who has been in a Brooklyn jail since his September 2024 arrest, asked a Manhattan judge to free him on October 3 in a new request made late Monday night (September 22.)

Combs returns to court Thursday morning (September 25,) and federal prosecutors will request a sentence on Monday (September 29.)

Source: nypost.com