Clutch DNA Forever: Mario Chalmers Adds BIG3 Championship to His Legendary Résumé

Miami got another big sports moment this weekend — and it came courtesy of a familiar face. Former Kansas Jayhawk and Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers proved he’s still clutch, draining the game-winning three to give the Miami 305 a 52-48 victory over the Chicago Triplets in the BIG3 Championship Game on Sunday.

The 305 closed the matchup with a wild 9-0 run, and it was Chalmers who iced it, sending fans into a frenzy. For Chalmers, it’s another title on a résumé stacked with championships — from his high school days in Alaska, to his legendary dagger against Derrick Rose’s Memphis squad in the 2008 NCAA title game, to two NBA rings with the Heat, and now, the BIG3 crown.

Adding a twist to the story? He did it alongside Lance Stephenson — yes, the same Lance who once went toe-to-toe with the Heat as a Pacers villain. This time, they were teammates, and together they delivered Miami the BIG3 chip.