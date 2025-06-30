Chris Brown Scores Win in Civil Suit, Faces U.K. Charges Next

So here’s the latest twist in Chris Brown’s legal drama: The guy who sued Breezy for allegedly smacking him with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub? Yeah, he’s now asking the court to drop the lawsuit altogether.

TMZ reports that Abe Diaw — a music producer who accused Chris of the bottle beatdown at TAPE nightclub back in 2023 — just filed papers in L.A. County Court to dismiss his lawsuit with prejudice. That means he can’t bring the case back later, which strongly hints they worked out a behind-the-scenes settlement. But as for the terms? Everything’s hush-hush for now.

But here’s where things get messy: Chris Brown’s criminal case for the same alleged incident is still open in the U.K. Remember, he was arrested there earlier this year just before his “Breezy Bowl XX” world tour kicked off. British prosecutors slapped him with assault and weapons charges, and after a pretty dramatic bail situation, he finally got out and pleaded not guilty.

Good news for Team Breezy: He’s still free to keep performing on tour, which has been crushing it across Europe. But he’ll have to show up for every court date back in the U.K. So, even though the civil lawsuit looks wrapped up, Chris definitely isn’t in the clear just yet. Stay tuned — this legal roller coaster isn’t over.