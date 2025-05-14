Cassie’s Diddy Trial Testimony

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

In the latest Cassie and Diddy News, Cassie Ventura took to the stand for day two of Diddy’s sex Trafficking trail. The former ex-girlfriend of Sean “P Diddy” Combs gave her account of what a day in the life was like with the Diddler.

Cassie explained that the abuse she suffered at the hands of Combs happened “frequently”. She said that brother Love controlled her daily life and made her participate in drug infested “Freak-Offs” that would last for days. When asked if she wanted to participate in the freak-offs, Cassie says she felt “disgusted” and “humiliated” by them but didn’t want to upset Combs; She also said she was scared that Combs would release footage of her participating in the sex acts. Combs would record the activity with and without the consent of those involved.

She spoke about Diddy becoming “very involved” with her physical appearance, including how she wore her hair and nails: “Appearance was very important to him — my appearance.”

She testified that Combs would provide ecstasy and cocaine so that she could stay awake during the “freak-offs”. Cassie is expected to continue her testimony for the remainder of the week.