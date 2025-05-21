“From the Cage to the Stage” Chris Brown is out on bail.

Chris Brown is officially out on bail after being arrested in London last week on assault charges. At his court hearing on Wednesday, the judge granted him bail — but not without a heavy price tag. Brown has to put up about $6.4 million in bail money to stay free. Roughly $5.1 million had to be paid immediately, with the remaining $1.3 million due within a week. If he breaks any of the bail conditions, he loses it all.

Under those conditions, Chris has to stay at a court-approved address, stay away from the alleged victim, steer clear of Tape nightclub (where the alleged incident took place in 2023), and can’t apply for any international travel documents. When he’s not traveling for tour dates, he has to give up his passport.

The timing couldn’t be more critical — he’s set to kick off his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour in Amsterdam on June 8th, with stops in cities like Manchester, London, Dublin, and Paris before bringing it back to the States. He’ll hit Miami on July 30th.