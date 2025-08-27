Boosie Faces Up to 15 Years After Pleading Guilty in Federal Gun Case

Hatch Jr., just pled guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s now staring down a possible 15-year sentence, with his official sentencing date set for November 21.

The case goes back to 2023, when Boosie was in San Diego shooting a music video and booked to perform at a Gaslamp Quarter club. Police say they spotted him on social media with a gun tucked in his waistband. From there, things escalated fast — a helicopter tracked down his ride, officers pulled him over, and two guns were found in the vehicle.

Originally, prosecutors in San Diego County charged him, and Boosie’s lawyers say he was ready to plead guilty and take probation. But before that could happen, the state charges got dropped and the feds picked it up instead. Now, the stakes are much higher, and Boosie’s future is hanging in the balance.