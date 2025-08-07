BET Hip Hop & Soul Train Awards Suspended “Indefinitely” — What’s Going On?

BET just hit us with a curveball — and fans are definitely feeling a way about it. The network has officially put both the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards on pause… indefinitely. Yup, that means two of the biggest nights celebrating Black music and culture are off the calendar with no clear plan for when — or if — they’ll return.

Let’s be real: this isn’t just about award shows. The BET Hip Hop Awards has been a staple since 2006 — giving us legendary cyphers, viral moments, and unforgettable performances. And the Soul Train Awards? That’s been showing love to R&B and soul since 1987, from honoring the greats to spotlighting rising stars.

BET CEO Scott Mills addressed the decision, saying the shows aren’t gone forever — they’re just being “reimagined” as the media landscape keeps shifting. He made it clear they’re still important, but the format and platforms may need to evolve with the times.

Still, fans online aren’t taking it lightly. Many are wondering what this means for the future of Black music recognition on major platforms. One thing’s for sure — if BET doesn’t hold it down, the culture will find a way to do it ourselves.