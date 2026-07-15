Yung Miami drops out of lineup for BossMan Dlow's Motion Party Tour

Yung Miami performs onstage during BETX Main Stage presented by Hyundai during the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest at The Beehive on June 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Yung Miami will no longer be joining BossMan Dlow on his Motion Party Tour.

She announced the news in a post on X.

"Sadly I have an update that I won't be on the Motion Party Tour any more," she wrote before expressing gratitude for the opportunity. "Thanks so much Bossman DLow and wishing you all the best on the new dates!"

She attributed her decision to leave the tour to her desire to finish her upcoming album.

"I'm so disappointed because I was really looking forward to turning up with y'all. But I know y'all want this album so I really gotta lock in to get it finished," Miami said. "These deadlines on my a** but y'all gonna love this new music!"

She also thanked fans for supporting her latest single.

"Thank y'all for running 'Spend Dat' all the way up. The love has been crazy," she wrote. "I see y'all and I feel y'all! Trust me, it's gone be worth the wait. Stay tuned, album coming soon."

"Spend Dat" currently sits at #4 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart; has reached the top 20 in the Hot 100; and ranks #2 on the Mediabase charts, among other achievements. Many people have already deemed the track one of the songs of the summer.

As for BossMan's tour, it was originally set to kick off on Thursday, but the opening date has been delayed following Yung Miami's departure. Rescheduled dates will soon be announced, according to a post on BossMan's Instagram. "Motion Party Tour Will Resume Shortly Don't Count Me Out Count Me In," he wrote.

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