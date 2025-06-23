Young Thug takes Summer Smash stage for first live performance following prison release

Young Thug returned to the stage Sunday night for his headlining performance at Summer Smash, his first live performance since being released from prison.

He began the set with an apology for the time he spent behind bars, telling the crowd, “I want to tell my fans I’m sorry for failing. Forgive me, I’m back.” Thug then went into his first song, “Take it to Trial," which was followed by live renditions of songs "Jonesboro," "Bad Bad Bad," "Money on Money" and more.

He also brought out Travis Scott for his verse on "Hot (Remix)," was joined by T.I. for "About the Money," performed "Lifestyle" alongside producer London on da Track and debuted a new song featuring Ken Carson.

