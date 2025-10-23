Young Thug releases music video for 'Blaming Jesus'

Young Thug has released the music video for Uy Scuti cut "Blaming Jesus."

The clip finds him cruising the streets with his kids and spending time at a strip club. He is then seen walking into a church, where he prays, and is warmly embraced by the clergy and the church community.

"I need real love in my face/ Peace and blessings on my face/ Let my love spread, this ain't a phase/ Blaming Jesus off of my faith," Thugger sings on the track. "My real brothers contribute to my pain/ I'm puttin' racks up every single day/ I've been copin', spendin' every day/ I've been decent, livin' out of space."

Thugger has been open about his faith, with "Thug" said to be an acronym for "Truly Humble Under God."

He previously talked about the struggles he experienced in jail and how it led to phone conversations that were eventually leaked. Thug spent over 2 1/2 years in jail after being indicted on RICO charges. He was released in October 2024 after accepting a plea deal.

"You got to understand, man, I was in jail three years, bro. Like, I was praying three whole years," Thug said during an interview on Perspektives with Bank. "At some point, I started thinking the prayers ain't working. I was just sitting there every day, going through it."

Despite some doubt, Thug shared that it was faith that got him through his time behind bars.

"I think God taught me, like, nothing is bigger than faith and prayer," Young Thug said in a conversation with the Florida International University's football team, according to Local 10 News. "I was just so faithful and had it in my mind that I wasn't going to prison for the rest of my life."

