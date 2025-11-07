Yolanda Adams will temporarily join cast of 'Hell's Kitchen'

olanda Adams performs on stage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Gospel artist Yolanda Adams is set to bless Broadway's Hell's Kitchen cast. She'll be making her Broadway debut as Miss Liza Jane on Nov. 21, according to the musical's official website. She'll initially share the role with Kecia Lewis, alternating shows before Lewis' final performance on Dec. 13. Adams' limited engagement will come to an end on Jan. 25, 2026.

"Performing on Broadway has always been a dream of mine," Adams said in a statement, according to Playbill.com. "Growing up a musician, Miss Liza Jane reminds me of a wonderful mentor that blessed my life immensely."

"Alicia Keys has crafted an amazing story that exemplifies how we are all connected in one way or another. This show feels like home!" she continues, noting people all around the world are able to connect with the musical's central themes of "joy, pain, beauty and tough love."

Keys adds she's excited for Adams to join the Hell's Kitchen family and teases she'll "bring great power, light and emotion to the role of Miss Liza Jane."

"Her authenticity and heart perfectly embody the soul of this story," Keys says, "and we are excited for audiences to witness her artistry."

In the Hell's Kitchen story, Miss Liza Jane is the piano teacher and mentor for main character Ali, loosely based on Keys. She's credited as helping Ali discover her love of music.

Also joining the cast in November is Tank, who will make his limited return as Davis, Ali's estranged father. He's set to begin on Nov. 14.

