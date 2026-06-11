Wu-Tang Clan performs halftime at Knicks game, before largest comeback in Finals history

RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan perform at halftime of Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wu-Tang Clan hyped the crowd at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night as the New York Knicks were down 76-49 at halftime against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

The hip-hop legends reunited on the court at halftime, dressed in their Knicks gear and performing a medley of "Bring da Ruckus," "Method Man" and "C.R.E.A.M."

Perhaps the performance was just the energy the team needed: they went on to make history, overcoming a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4. The comeback marked the largest in NBA Finals history.

But if you hear A$AP Rocky tell it, he'd say he deserves the credit. "We was down by like 20," Rocky said in a post-game interview. "It's because of me, I'm the good luck charm. I was up there cheering from the box, going crazy. Thank me later."

Even Fat Joe claimed a role in the comeback, telling Stephen A. Smith his "humpty dumpty" move contributed to Spurs player Victor Wembanyama missing two crucial free throws.

Game 5 is set for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang will resume the Final Chamber tour in August. They will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in December.

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