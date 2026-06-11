Wu-Tang Clan performs halftime at Knicks game, before largest comeback in Finals history

Wu-Tang Clan hyped the crowd at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night as the New York Knicks were down 76-49 at halftime against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.
The hip-hop legends reunited on the court at halftime, dressed in their Knicks gear and performing a medley of "Bring da Ruckus," "Method Man" and "C.R.E.A.M."
Perhaps the performance was just the energy the team needed: they went on to make history, overcoming a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4. The comeback marked the largest in NBA Finals history.
But if you hear A$AP Rocky tell it, he'd say he deserves the credit. "We was down by like 20," Rocky said in a post-game interview. "It's because of me, I'm the good luck charm. I was up there cheering from the box, going crazy. Thank me later."
Even Fat Joe claimed a role in the comeback, telling Stephen A. Smith his "humpty dumpty" move contributed to Spurs player Victor Wembanyama missing two crucial free throws.
Game 5 is set for Saturday.
Meanwhile, Wu-Tang will resume the Final Chamber tour in August. They will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in December.
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