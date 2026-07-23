Wiz Khalifa set to headline MGK Day celebration with mgk

Wiz Khalifa performs onstageduring Charlie Puth: Whatever's Clever! World Tour at The Kia Forum on April 29, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Wiz Khalifa is set to join mgk at MGK Day, where the two will deliver a headlining set at the MGK Day Art + Community Festival.

The annual celebration will be held Aug. 7-8 in the "bloody valentine" artist's hometown, and will feature various community events and fan experiences, including a skateboard trick contest and a motorcycle ride.

"MGK Day is an annual charity event celebrating the artistic contributions and philanthropic spirit of mgk," a press release says. "The Cleveland city-sanctioned celebration brings together thousands of fans, artists, athletes and community leaders for a weekend centered around music, art and giving back."

For ticket info, visit MGKDay.com.

Wiz previously teamed with mgk for their mixtape blog era boyz and joined him on the lost americana North American tour.

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