Wiz Khalifa releases music video for 'Red Eye'

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Enter the world of a stoner in Wiz Khalifa's new music video for "Red Eye."

Directed by Jo Lenz and Torin "ODB" Harris, the clip finds Wiz performing in front of a small band and hanging out with a group of women partying and smoking his Khalifa Kush.

"Always getting to the point, always rolling up a joint/ Always able to supply what they wantin,'" he raps. "Always staying on my grind, this ain't comfort/ Wanted kush, make sure they got what they come for."

The music video ends with each person at the table turning into a different mammal.

"Red Eye" appears on Wiz's latest album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, the sequel to his 2010 mixtape.

He's currently on the road with Sean Paul as part of his Good Vibes Only Tour: Smoker's Edition.

